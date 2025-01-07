Pub Numbers Increase Across Towns & Cities Study Reveals

Share Post Share Email

Despite the downward trend in the number of UK pubs, a new study from SumUp, a provider of POS systems, has identified the UK cities where pubs and bars are seeing the largest increase, proving that the high street is not dying, but in fact, changing.

While the research reveals and alarming a -2.6 % decrease in pubs and bars across the UK, when taking a closer look, pub culture is, the survey says,thriving in some cities opposing this trend, seeing a surge in industry openings.

In the top-scoring city alone, the number of pubs has increased by 62.50% between 2020 and 2024.

The top 10 cities that have seen the highest increase in new pubs and bar openings

Town/City 2020 2024 Percentage Increase

Mansfield 40 65 5%

Chatham 10 15 50%

Basildon 15 20 3%

Chester 90 110 2%

Blackpool 100 120 20%

Cheltenham 75 90 20%

Walsall 25 30 20%

Rotherham 55 65 2%

Coventry 115 135 4%

Basingstoke 30 35 7%

The top three cities that have seen the most growth in pubs and bars between 2020-2024

Mansfield has seen a 62.5% growth in pubs and bars, more than any other UK city

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is officially home to most new pubs and bars between the years 2020 and 2024, seeing a 62.5% increase. An impressive 25 new establishments have opened over the last four years.

The demand for pubs in the area is also evident in Mansfield with searches for ‘pubs near me’ and ‘open pubs near me’ up by 200%.

Chatham saw a 50% growth for new pubs and bars between 2020-2024

Chatham, a small town located in Kent, saw the second most amount of growth for the number of pubs and bars between 2020-2024.

It saw an impressive 50% growth and is now home to 15 well-loved pubs and bars across the town.

Basildon welcomed an additional five pubs over the last four years

Basildon is a town located in Essex near London and has seen rapid development and growth in the last few years making it a popular place to live and work.

Its growth has welcomed a 33.3% increase in the number of pubs in the town and is now proudly home to 20 public houses and bars.