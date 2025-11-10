Oxfordshire Operator Builds A Three-Pub Estate In A Year

Share Post Share Email

Oxfordshire operator, Stephen Williams has taken on a Star Pubs’1 lease for The Fox Inn, Boars Hill. This latest move brings his portfolio to three leased and tenanted pubs in 12 months.

Stephen, who has been running The Fox Inn on a temporary basis since July 2024 is undertaking a joint £254,000 refurbishment of the pub with Star Pubs. It will reopen on 29th November in time for the festive season.

Stephen previously helped to establish the Brets Burger business in the South East. His move into pubs in 2024 has seen him take on a lease for The Plough in Witney, Witney’s oldest pub, and also open The Chequers in Weston-on-the-Green, near Bicester this month.

Says Stephen: “The leased and tenanted model is a good way to build up a portfolio of pubs. Whilst the current market is challenging the turnover of pubs throws up some attractive opportunities for those with the right formula to succeed. I want to grow my estate further but am happy to wait for the right opportunities, which need to be within 30 minutes’ drive of Oxford. I’ll know when I see them. I also won’t take on a pub unless I have the right team in place, as recruitment is a big challenge.

“The Fox Inn is a wonderful historic building with nooks and crannies that ooze coziness and character. This combined with great views made it a great opportunity for me. The joint investment with Star Pubs will allow me to maximise the potential of this destination food pub, which has gone from strength to strength in the time I have had it.”

Matthew Stransom, Star Pubs Business Development Manager: says:

“I am delighted that Stephen has taken on the lease for The Fox Inn. Having run the pub on a temporary basis for over year he was able to have a good look under the bonnet and could see its potential. He’s done a great job building on the pub’s reputation for food and drink, which with the latest changes, can only grow further. His plans to enhance the pub’s exterior with a new outdoor kitchen and bar will take alfresco drinking and dining to a new level.”