Multiple Operator Takes on Third Pub with Greene King Pub Partners

Multiple pub operator Clive Davison has opened his third pub with Greene King Pub Partners.

The Lupset in Wakefield, Yorkshire has reopened following a £220,000 investment from Greene King’s leased and tenanted division.

The pub, a former Greene King Flaming Grill site, has been transformed as part of the investment, receiving a full refurbishment.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed with new all new flooring, furniture, lighting and a new bar – giving it a more modern look and feel but still with the warmth of a local pub.

In line with its transformation the pub now offers great value food and drink, along with Sky Sports and regular entertainment. It also has a pool table and dartboard.

Clive Davison operates two other successful pubs with Greene King Pub Partners. The Sitwell Arms in Whiston and The Shepley Spitfire in Totley.

Clive Davison, operator of The Lupset, said:

“I am delighted to have taken on The Lupset, our third pub with Greene King, and expand our multiple pub operation. The pub has been completely transformed with Greene King’s investment and we are really excited for the future of this wet led, community pub.”



Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“With our £220,000 investment The Lupset has been given a new lease of life as a pub to serve the local community.”