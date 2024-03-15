Pint Of Guinness Will Cost More This St Patrick’s Day, Despite Freeze On Alcohol Duties

Share Tweet Share Email

The latest analysis by finance experts, RIFT, has revealed that a pint of the black stuff will cost St Patrick’s Day revellers 69p more per pint this Sunday when compared to three years ago, with the price of a pint of stout also creeping up since November of last year, despite the continued freeze on alcohol duty.

Last week, the government announced it would be extending the freeze on alcohol duty in the Spring Budget, an announcement that was originally made in last November’s Autumn Statement.

The analysis of ONS data by RIFT shows that since this announcement was made, the price of a pint of larger has come down marginally, falling by a penny since November last year. A pint of bitter has also fallen by two pence, with cider now five pence a pint cheaper.

But it’s bad news for Guinness drinkers, with the average cost of a pint of stout having actually increased by two pence since November of last year, now averaging £4.73 per pint.

Both whisky and gin have also seen a two pence increase for a 30ml measure versus November of last year, with a bottle of wine (+£0.19p) the only other pub staple to have seen a larger increase in cost.

While a two pence increase on a pint of Guinness may not seem too significant, it means the average cost for a pint of stout has increased by £0.37p in the last year alone, with a pint now costing £0.69p more versus three years ago.

In the last year, only the cost of a bottle of wine, whisky and gin have seen a higher increase in cost than a pint of stout.

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT, commented: “The pints of Guinness will be flowing this Sunday, but unfortunately for punters, they will be costing us a fair bit more compared to last St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, the price of a pint of stout has also crept up since November of last year, despite the government’s freeze on alcohol duties.

This is because pubs have to contend with a whole range of costs when it comes to the supply of a pint and so while a freeze on alcohol duties will have helped in some respect, it doesn’t guarantee that you will pay the same price or less when purchasing your favourite tipple.”