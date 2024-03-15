Association Of Pastry Chefs Becomes Division Of The Craft Guild Of Chefs

Share Tweet Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced it has incorporated the Association of Pastry Chefs (APC), which will form a brand-new division of the Guild. The APC will retain its name and identity, and the new Craft Guild of Chefs APC division will have its own sub-committee and chairman who will be announced at a later date.

Alan Whatley, APC Founder and Chairman for over 20 years comments, “I fully support the Craft Guild of Chefs, and I believe the coming together of the two organisations is very positive. Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, the APC will benefit greatly from the Craft Guild of Chefs’ well-established management structure, which will in turn future proof the APC for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Founded by Alan in 1993, the APC set out to create a dedicated forum for pastry chefs. In its 30-year history, the APC devised and ran a series of pastry events and competitions including its own annual awards, and the prestigious Dessert of the Year (DOTY) pastry competition, held at HRC International Salon Culinaire.

Under the stewardship of the Craft Guild of Chefs, the APC will enjoy broader member benefits, and secure culinary advantages from being under the umbrella of the leading chef’s organisation in the UK.

Andrew Green, Craft Guild of Chefs CEO comments; “We are delighted to bring these two great chef organisations together, and warmly welcome the APC and its membership into the Craft Guild of Chefs. We have many pastry chef members ourselves, who will no doubt greatly benefit from this alliance and our new combined strength. We call for all pastry chefs to join the APC division as we look forward to raising its profile back to the forefront.”

More information can be found at the Craft Guild of Chef’s website www.craftguildofchefs.org