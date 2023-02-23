Popular Licensee Celebrates 10 Years at the White Lion

Share Tweet Share Email

Allan Marks, licensee of the White Lion in Soberton, recently celebrated his 10th anniversary in the pub, a traditional countryside pub owned by the UK’s leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns.

Following his illustrious 18-year career aboard ships, Allan started his journey in the hospitality industry just over 10 years ago when he came to The White Lion. Originally intending to stay for a couple of months, Allan fell in love with the industry and The White Lion’s charm persuaded him to stay on. A decade later, Allan is now a dedicated licensee with a wealth of knowledge and experience behind him.

The White Lion is a gorgeous rural retreat for families, friends, couples and even their dogs. Featuring a cosy bar area with a welcoming log fire, three stylishly decorated ensuite bedrooms – including one family suite– and breath-taking scenery all around. Since taking over, Allan has worked hard to create the perfect country pub that compliments and emulates its surroundings. Everything he does is done with the area’s natural beauty in mind, from the detail of the interior decoration to the delicious food he serves.

Allan Marks, licensee of the White Lion, commented: “Working in such a brilliant community pub for the past 10 years has been absolutely fantastic. I am very grateful to everyone that has been a part of the journey so far and visited the pub, as well as my wonderful team who have been a great support. I cannot wait to see what is to come in the future and meet many more amazing people.”

Allan prides himself on supporting the community and ensuring there is something for everyone. He focuses on supporting other surrounding businesses by sourcing local foods and wines from them and is always open to hosting community meetings at the pub, so The White Lion remains an active social hub for residents to use.

The White Lion has a broad selection of drinks on offer consisting of premium lagers, ciders, and ales, including the local favourite and award-winning Gooden’s Gold. There is also an array of spirits, and wines to choose from as well as juices, teas, and coffees for those wanting something non-alcoholic. The White Lion also features a delicious food offering, cooked on-site by hand using the best, freshest locally sourced ingredients. Allan prides himself on gastropub classics such as pies, burgers, and cod.

Nick Lawson, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “I would like to congratulate Allan on such an amazing accomplishment and reaching this milestone! He has taken the pub from strength to strength and is loved by the local community. At Admiral we’re committed to working with dedicated licensees who strive for brilliant pubs within their communities and Allan is a great example. We cannot wait to see what Allan has to offer in the years to come.”