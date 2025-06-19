Premium Lagers and Consumer Engagement Power the On Trade in May

Share Post Share Email

The Oxford Partnership’s latest Market Watch Snapshot reveals that while overall draught volumes remained steady in May, consumer preferences are continuing to shift, with Premium and World Lagers leading the charge in hospitality venues across the UK.

Premium Lager volumes rose by +7.3% over the last 12 weeks, with World Lager up by +10.3%. In contrast, Core Lager and World 4% Lager experienced declines of -5.2% and -1.6% respectively. These trends point to a notable consumer pivot toward more premium and globally recognised options.

“This sustained growth in the premium category shows that, even as economic pressures persist, consumers are prioritising quality and are willing to spend more for it,” said Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership.

Despite a minor year-to-date decline in the number of operating outlets (-0.7%), trading hours are on the rise. The latest data shows a +0.57% increase in operating hours over the past four weeks, as venues extend opening times to meet demand.

Consumer behaviour further supports this upward momentum. Average dwell time rose by +12.3%, and occupancy was up by +5.6% over the last 12 weeks—both strong indicators of deeper, more meaningful engagement.

“We’re seeing fewer but more purposeful visits. Consumers are making each occasion count, staying longer and spending more per visit,” added Jordan.

Spending patterns reinforce this shift. Card transaction data from Barclays shows a +2.5% increase in pub and bar spending and a +2.6% rise in restaurants. Year-to-date, drink spend per head has climbed +5.0%, while food spend rose +6.6%, demonstrating that social experiences remain a priority despite inflation.

Regionally, suburban venues outperformed other areas with +2.2% growth over 12 weeks. Meanwhile, rural and city locations presented a more mixed picture. London continues to trail with YTD volumes down -3.9%, though early signs of stabilisation are emerging.

While Craft Beer saw a continued decline of -3.9%, Stout proved resilient with a +5.4% gain, rounding off a month of mixed but telling consumer trends.