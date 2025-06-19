The Harp In Little Neston Relaunches Following Combined Investment Of £123,000

Share Post Share Email

The Harp, a family friendly community pub and local gem in Little Neston, will relaunch on Friday 20th June following a combined investment of more than £120,000 from Admiral Taverns and licensee, Julie Woolley.

The investment will allow Julie, who will be running the pub alongside her partner Fran McCarthy, breathe new life into the pub and fulfil a lifelong dream -running the very place she grew up in while her parents managed it over 20 years ago.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns and inside, The Harp has had a major transformation, boasting a new look and fresh decor giving a warmer, more welcoming feel, whilst old photos have been restored and reframed to honour the pub’s history.

Externally, the pub’s open plan garden has been revamped with new fences, flowers and signage. To celebrate the relaunch, the Harp will host a Family Friendly afternoon with a range of games on Friday 20th June, followed by a Summer Solstice event on Saturday 21st June, raising money for Maggie’s – a charity that provides free expert care and support in centres across the UK and online.

Julie Woolley, Licensee of The Harp, commented:

“I’m extremely proud to be running the Harp – a pub where I have so many amazing childhood memories. Several of the customers that have been visiting from years ago are still the same today and it has been brilliant meeting everyone over the past couple of months.

“The Harp is positioned in a stunning area with picturesque views and I’m excited to welcome everyone from all walks of life and can’t wait to see what the future will bring to the pub!”

Upon relaunching, the licensee will run an exciting schedule of weekly entertainment including quiz nights every Monday.

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I would like to take the time to thank Julie on her commitment, effort and contributions to the Harp. Her passion and dedication are truly unmatched and the pub looks incredible! On behalf of myself and everyone else at Admiral Taverns, I wish Julie and her team every success for the future.”