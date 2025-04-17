Proper Pubs Collects 20,500 Easter Eggs To Donate To Local Communities Across The UK

Share Post Share Email

Proper Pubs which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales – has successfully collected 20,500 chocolate Easter eggs, exceeding last year’s total of 18,000, to donate to local communities and groups in need across the UK. The Easter eggs have been collected by both pub customers and local residents and will be donated to a wide range of deserving community initiatives and charities such as women’s shelters, children’s wards and nursing homes.

Since the start of March through until 14th April 2025, each Proper Pub has been encouraged to collect as many chocolate Easter eggs as possible to make sure individuals, families and children across the country have a delicious sweet treat to look forward to this Easter.

Every Proper Pub across the estate has chosen a selection of local initiatives to donate to with several pubs including the Ashmore Inn in Wolverhampton, The Bird in Washington, The Horse Shoe Bar in Motherwell and the Queens Park Café in Glasgow collecting over 400 Easter eggs each for their local foodbanks, hospitals, children’s charities and more.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, commented:

“We have always championed the importance of community pubs because we truly understand the vital role they play in bringing people across the country together, every single day.

Pubs are so much more than just a place to enjoy a drink — they’re welcoming social hubs that bring local communities to life and provide space for family and friends to connect and fellow residents to support their neighbours.

“This initiative stands testament to everything we believe in here at Proper Pubs and is a fantastic example of community spirit at its very best. By coming together to collect and donate chocolate eggs, our pubs and their customers will help to spread a little joy to those who may otherwise be going without.

“I’d like to extend my deepest thanks to our fantastic operators and their wonderful communities for all their kindness and generosity this year and we wish everyone a very happy Easter.”