Culinary Dream Worth £90K on Offer in Le Cordon Bleu’s 2025 Competition

Le Cordon Bleu London – the world-renowned culinary arts and hospitality management institute – is proud to launch a special edition of its prestigious scholarship competition for 2025, marking the 130th anniversary of Le Cordon Bleu.

With an even bigger prize and additional runner-up awards, this landmark scholarship offers an unrivalled opportunity for aspiring chefs to take their first steps toward an extraordinary culinary career.

Applications are now officially open, inviting passionate individuals with a love for gastronomy to compete for a life-changing opportunity to study at Le Cordon Bleu London.

In celebration of Le Cordon Bleu’s 130-year legacy, the 2025 scholarship competition will offer an expanded prize package that surpasses previous years.

The grand prize winner will receive the below worth over £90,000:

• A full scholarship to study the prestigious Grand Diplôme®, a globally recognised qualification combining Diplôme de Cuisine and Diplôme de Pâtisserie.

• A three-month internship at CORD Restaurant, gaining hands-on experience in a professional kitchen environment.

• Mentoring from industry leaders, including celebrated chefs such as Michel Roux Jr. and Chris Galvin.

• 12 months of accommodation in London, generously provided by Londonist.

• An overnight stay at The Savoy

For the first time, two runners-up will also receive prizes, extending Le Cordon Bleu’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of culinary talent. The second runner-up will get a place on the Basic Cuisine or Basic Patisserie 3-month programme, and the third runner-up a place on the Food Photography course. Both runners-ups will also receive a 2-week stage at CORD restaurant and special prizes from The Savoy, Louis Latour and Phaidon.

Each year, Le Cordon Bleu London’s scholarship competition attracts some of the UK’s most promising aspiring chefs. In 2024, 18-year-old Caoimhe O’Neill-McGuinness from Eastbourne was announced the winner after an intense final challenge at Le Cordon Bleu London.

The competition is open to aspiring chefs of all backgrounds, with no prior professional culinary experience required, over 18 and lawfully a resident in the UK.

Entries close on Friday 30th May 2025.

To apply or find out more details, visit: www.cordonbleu.edu/london/scholarship/en