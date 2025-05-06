Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Ribs Of Beef, Norwich

Share Post Share Email

Leading pub company Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Ribs of Beef pub in Norwich.

The traditional pub, which sits on the banks of the River Wensum, has a stellar reputation thanks to Roger and Anthea Cawdron, who have been at the helm of the pub for over 40 years, making it a famously friendly hotspot.

The Ribs of Beef will be welcomed into Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate, and will be taken over by existing manager Jon Power and his partner, Jo Dale, who have worked alongside Roger and Anthea for eight years.

Punch Pubs & Co Head of Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, said:

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with this fantastic pub. The Ribs of Beef is a hot spot in the community, thanks to Roger and Anthea’s hard work and dedication over the last 40 years. I’m delighted that Jon and Jo will continue to run the pub, and I have no doubt they will continue to succeed with our industry-leading investment and support for many years to come.”

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, David Hill, said:

“The Ribs of Beef is a brilliant acquisition by Punch, it is a lovely pub with a fantastic following, and I’m really looking forward to working with Jon and Jo in continuing Roger and Anthea’s incredible legacy. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for here, and I look forward to updating the community in the coming months.”