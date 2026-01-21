RedCat Hospitality Reports Strong Festive Trading Performance

Share Post Share Email

RedCat Hospitality has announced impressive trading figures for the festive season, with the pub group describing December’s performance as delivering outstanding results.

The business, which operates the Coaching Inn Group and RedCat Independent Pubs brands, saw sales increase by 11.7% during the fortnight covering Christmas and New Year. Across the broader six-week festive trading period, the company achieved growth of 8.4%.

Founded in 2021 by Rooney Anand, the former Greene King chief executive who serves as chairman, RedCat has established a significant presence in the sector with approximately 100 sites.

The company reported improvements across multiple revenue streams, with increases recorded in food sales, beverage sales and accommodation bookings. Customer satisfaction metrics also reached their highest levels for December.

Within the RedCat Independent Pubs estate, like-for-like sales rose by 5.6% during the peak Christmas fortnight, whilst the six-week period showed growth of 2.2%.

Richard Lewis, chief executive of RedCat Hospitality, said: “We ended 2025 on a real high, with December seeing some exceptional results across the group. The Coaching Inn Group’s performance was extraordinary on all measures and grew on a strong base in comparison to a good Christmas last year.

“We’re really pleased with our performance in terms of sales, conversation and guest scores. It’s all down to our amazing teams for their dedication, execution and focus on giving our guests a wonderful experience over the busy festive period.”

The positive trading update follows RedCat’s announcement in November of an agreement to divest its leased and tenanted pub division to Admiral Taverns. The transaction involved 21 properties.

RedCat Hospitality was established to capitalise on acquisition opportunities within the pub sector following the pandemic, during which numerous properties became available for purchase.

The company’s festive performance suggests continued momentum in the sector as operators navigate the post-pandemic hospitality landscape.