Scottish Hospitality Business Share Profits with their Team

Independent Scottish hospitality group Manorview have announced they are sharing £135,766 of profit with team members across the business. Manorview, who own and operate 11 venues, broke the news to the team on Monday evening at team meetings and events across the business.

Manorview’s ‘Heartcount’ scheme sees them annually share 10% of net profits with their team. Everyone who has been with the business for 1 year or more qualifies – and this week over 300 team members will receive a profit share payment alongside their pay.

To ensure the profit share scheme is as fair as possible, individual amounts are calculated based on hours worked, NOT on job title or pay. This ultimately means that regardless of whether someone is a Director, Housekeeper, Manager, Spa Therapist, Finance Manager, Chef or Kitchen Porter, they get the same amount for the same hours.

The team got the news of another year of shared profits at team meetings and events across the business last night. The event theme was ‘A Slice for Everyone’ – recognising that everyone, regardless of role, can get a slice of Manorview profits. Team were treated to pizza and cake and take-home goody bags to mark the occasion.

Dani Fraser, Head of People at Manorview said “We are very proud of our Heartcount profit share scheme. Everyone, regardless of role, makes a positive contribution to Manorview and it’s only right that they then receive something in return. We are pleased that we’ve been sharing profits for 7 years now, and to date over £968,000 has been shared fairly with our committed and caring team.”

Heartcount profit share is the only monetary based bonus at Manorview, having moved away from performance or target related bonuses just for managers or sales team several years ago. Dani continued: “Fairness is the heart of so many of our decisions, and the fact is it’s not just senior or sales team who make things happen here, this is why we structure Heartcount in the way we do.”