UK Bartenders’ Guild Announce The Great Honkaku Shochu & Awamori Contest 2026

The UK Bartenders’ Guild invites bartenders to experiment with Japan’s most distinctive spirits by entering this year’s competition to win an educational trip to Japan

The UK Bartenders’ Guild has launched The Great Honkaku Shochu and Awamori Contest 2026.

This year, the competition will focus on Honkaku Shochu and Awamori and will begin with three live seminars in some of the UK’s most dynamic cities, Edinburgh, Manchester, and London. The seminars will be led by Samuel Bolton, a Japan Sake and Shochu educator and previous competitor. Bolton will share his knowledge on the category, his cultural insights and deliver in-depth training, for bartenders wanting to compete in the 2026 competition.

Each seminar will be followed by a walk-around tasting experience, inviting attendees to taste the Honkaku Shochu and Awamori currently available in the UK. Participants will get the chance to sample a range of styles, learn about the raw materials used and the production methods across different regions. Bartenders can sign up to attend the seminars using the registration form linked here.

Dates and locations

19th January, 1pm: Bittersweet, Edinburgh

20th January, 1pm: Suzume, Manchester

21st January, 11am: Gŏng Bar, London

“It is an honour to be working with Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association for a fifth year and continuing our education of Japan’s spirits category,” says Claudia Carrozzi, UKBG President. “We are thrilled, year on year, by the engagement from bartenders and how they work with the spirits to deliver such creative serves. Together we provide a meaningful education and amplify category awareness, by connecting the brands to the bartenders. It is so rewarding to see.”

On 22nd January 2026, following the completion of the seminars in all three cities, the entry submissions period will commence. Entries will remain open until 13th February, and to enter the competition, UK bartenders will be asked to submit a creative cocktail recipe that complies with the rules and regulations.

Later in the year, ten competitors will be selected to compete in the grand final, hosted by UKBG and JSS in Scotland, on 9th March. Ten finalists will be selected, and one winner will be awarded an educational trip to Japan.