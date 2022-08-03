Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2023 Now Open for Entry

Share Tweet Share Email

Riso Gallo’s UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2023 has officially opened for entries.

It is the sixth year of the competition, aimed at young chefs aged 17-23 years, who are either in education or starting out in their professional careers. Entries are open until 1st December 2022.

Entrants are asked to produce, photograph and tell us why they selected their risotto dish, and those selected will be asked to attend a regional heat to produce their recipe.

Regional finalists will have their dishes judged by professional chefs at the top of their game at the Grand Final in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 3rd April, where the winner will be named the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2023.

Riso Gallo, the first international brand in the sector to have produced rice from sustainable agriculture, is supplying Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with its range of sustainable rices for use in their catering facilities.

Tottenham Hotspur was named the Premier League’s greenest club following a study carried out by the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit, with a range of sustainable measures implemented across their operations.

The winner will receive an all expenses paid three day work experience with renowned judging chef Fabio Pisani and his team at the 2 Michelin starred Il Luogo in Milan, Italy.

Fabio Pisani commented; “It’s always a pleasure for me – and for us, at Aimo e Nadia Group – to support the Riso Gallo’s UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year. This competition is a great opportunity not only for the young chefs to grow but also for us to meet a different culture and food perspectives, share new ideas, and imagine – together – different ways to honour and celebrate the finest rice.”

The runner up will win a stage at the Italian Embassy in London.

Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK commented;

“For over 165 years, Riso Gallo has supplied many of the top chefs across the world with Italian rice of the highest quality. We understand their passion and commitment to their craft, and the years of training they undertake. We launched this competition to help foster and reward the next generation, who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant, exciting risotto dish. Our UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year has gone from strength to strength each year.”