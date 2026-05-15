Robinsons Brewery Breaks £100m Turnover Barrier as Profits Soar 40%

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Stockport-based family brewer Robinsons has crossed the £100 million turnover threshold for the first time in its history, posting revenues of £103.5 million for 2025 — up from £97.7 million the previous year — alongside a 40% surge in operating profit (EBITDA) to £8.6 million (2024: £6.2 million).

The milestone results for the Stockport-based family brewer were underpinned by strong trading across its managed estate, where like-for-like sales growth exceeded 10%. Beer volumes also defied wider market headwinds, with cask beer up 5% year-on-year and total beer sales outperforming the market by 1.5 percentage points.

The figures were accompanied by a note of caution, however, with the brewery pointing to a significant rise in operating costs following the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget. National Insurance Contribution increases alone are set to cost the business an additional £1 million, a burden managing directors Oliver and William Robinson described as impossible for the industry to ignore.

“These factors affecting the industry simply cannot be ignored,” the company said in its results statement.

Despite the cost headwinds, Robinsons pressed ahead with a major capital programme during the year. The brewery completed a three-year, £8.1 million brewhouse relocation project, consolidating production onto a single site alongside its packaging facility. The move has already delivered environmental benefits, with carbon emissions across the managed estate reduced by 18%, and further reductions achieved through the production consolidation.

The company also deployed £6.9 million across 37 pubs within its estate, with notable refurbishments completed at St Tudwal’s in Abersoch, the Broadoak Hotel in Ashton-under-Lyne, the Craven Heifer in Kelbrook, the Tollemache Arms in Alpraham, and the Wilbraham Arms in Alsager.

The results come against a backdrop of leadership transition at the Stockport brewer. Jason Crowder-Barton has been promoted internally to Director of Managed Pubs, while Beth Anderson joins the executive team as Director of People and Culture. Both appointments follow a series of senior retirements over the past twelve months.

Oliver and William Robinson extended thanks to the outgoing executive team for their contribution to the business’s growth, which has been recognised at a national level. Robinsons and secured two Gold Awards at the International Brewing Awards.

On the people front, over 100 colleagues have participated in the company’s apprenticeship programme, reflecting what the brewery says is a continued commitment to developing talent from within.

The record turnover and profit performance will be seen across the trade as a significant marker of resilience for a regional family brewer at a time when many operators are contending with post-Budget cost inflation, softening consumer confidence, and ongoing structural challenges in the on-trade.