S.Pellegrino Announces Line-Up of Young Candidates Selected for the UK & North Europe Regional Finals

135 young chef candidates from 12 regions, representing 50 countries, are now one step closer to reaching the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2020 Grand Finale. Over 2,400 applicants from all over the world entered the globally renowned competition to find the world’s best young chef, and now 15 from the UK & North Europe region will be going head-to-head on the 12th November 2019 to be crowned the regional winner.

This year, the UK & North Europe region encompasses the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, with representatives from each country successfully making their way through to the regional final.

Each young chef’s application and signature dish was evaluated by culinary experts, at the World’s Leading International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine, ALMA, who are in charge of the candidate selection. ALMA’s selection process hinged on three key criteria: technical skills, creativity, and a personal belief in the transformative power of gastronomy as a device for positive change in society.

“We have had the pleasure of collaborating with S.Pellegrino Young Chef since the very first edition, and every time we are amazed by the variety of ideas and the great passion shown by the candidates”, said Andrea Sinigaglia, General Manager of ALMA. “For this edition we selected 135 young talents and we are excited to see how they will perform first on a local, and then on a global scale. Good luck to all of them!”

Showing initial results of the commitment taken by S.Pellegrino towards gender balance and inclusivity, the percentage of women registered among the candidates increased to more than 10%.

Each region will have a jury composed of leading independent chefs, who will judge the candidates’ signature dishes and select the regional winners of the four awards. This year, the awards include: the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Award (judged by the independent chef jury) , the Fine Dining Lovers Food For Thoughts Award (voted for by the online Fine Dining Lovers community), the S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility (voted for by Food Made Good) and the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy (voted for by the Young Chef’s mentors).

By the end of December 2019, the Young Chefs from around the globe announced as official finalists of the four awards will move on to the Grand Finale to be held in June 2020. Throughout the months, each finalist will be accompanied by Mentor Chefs, who will provide them with guidance on how to improve their signature dishes and support them in their preparation for the international final.

Discover the list of 135 candidates and find exclusive content and updates here: http://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchef.com/en. Follow the story also on Facebook and Instagram via #SPYoungChef.