S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy to Return for 2026-2027 with Top UK Juror Panel

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Entries to this year’s S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy are now open. The world-renowned global talent program returns with a stellar jury line up for the UK’s Regional Final, taking place in October 2026.

Bringing together emerging culinary talent with some of the industry’s most respected chefs and partners, the seventh edition of the program invites chefs aged 30 and under to apply before 9 June 2026. Each chef will submit a signature dish that reflects their individual technical skill, creativity and personal approach to cooking. The International School of Italian Culinary Arts (ALMA) will produce a shortlist to progress to the regional finals.

This year’s jury features a prestigious line up of industry experts spanning restaurant operators, chef-owners and some of the most distinctive voices in the UK hospitality scene, including Paul Ainsworth (The Ainsworth Collection), Nieves Barragán Mohacho (Sabor and Legado), Chantelle Nicholson (Apricity), Angelo Sato (Humble Chicken), Emily Roux (Caractère), Stuart Ralston (Lyla), and Will Murray (Fallow Group).

The group will select a UK winner who will go on to represent the region at the Grand Finale in Milan in 2027, competing alongside leading young chefs from around the world. The esteemed jury will look well beyond the plate’s execution, expecting the regional winner to express their identity through their cooking and the trajectory they see for their food. Each dish will be assessed on technical skill, creativity and personal belief, with as much weight given to flavour and precision as to originality and the thinking behind it.

The Academy has a strong track record of identifying chefs at a pivotal moment in their careers. Alumni include Mark Moriarty (2015), now a prominent TV chef and leading voice in modern Irish cooking, and Killian Crowley (2017–18), who was previously at Michelin-starred Aniar in Galway. Most recently, UK winner Ben Miller (2024–25) has just been promoted to Head Chef at Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal. Reflecting on the impact of the competition, Miller comments: “Taking part in the competition was a turning point for me. It pushed me to reflect on who I am as a chef – not just what I cook every day, but what I want to communicate through my food. Presenting to chefs you admire pushes you in a different way, and the level of learning is hard to match. It gave me a much clearer sense of my cooking.”

Alongside the competition itself, the Academy is designed to support chefs beyond the event, offering mentorship, career development opportunities and prizes that help nurture the next generation of talent. Additional awards include the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award (judged by the Sustainable Restaurant Association), the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award, and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award.

Paul Ainsworth, Chef Owner of the Ainsworth Collection, says: “It’s a privilege to be involved in something that genuinely supports young chefs at such an important stage in their careers. What’s exciting about this competition is that it’s not just about technical ability, it’s about seeing personality on the plate. You’re looking for chefs who understand flavour and craft, but who also have a point of view and a clear sense of where they’re heading. The UK has an incredible pool of talent coming through, and it’s always inspiring to see that first hand.”

Applications remain open until 9 June 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com.