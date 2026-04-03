Shepherd Neame Launches New Sports Bar Concept ‘Sin Bin’

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Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame officially opened its vibrant new sports bar, Sin Bin, at Chatham’s Maritime Marina on Tuesday evening (March 31).

Previously known as Pier Five Bar and Kitchen, the venue has been transformed in under a month into a high-energy, immersive space dedicated to live sport, social gaming and bold food and drink.

Guests enjoyed exploring the reimagined space, featuring striking tags and murals by London graffiti artist James Titchner, multiple large screens for live sport, interactive darts, and retro gaming consoles in booths. A bespoke resin bar top highlights iconic sporting moments and memorabilia.

Addressing the packed pub, Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “The concept for the Sin Bin is something of a departure for Shepherd Neame – and we are thrilled with the outcome!

“It has been a lot of work for many people to get this unique project off the ground in such a short space of time.

“With its prime location at the marina and proximity to great Medway attractions, we really hope that it will prove popular with the local community, and they will come out to support it.”

Officially pulling the first pint to cheers all round was Gareth Ainsworth, Manager of Gillingham Football Club, who praised the refurbishment and the warm welcome he received.

“It looks fantastic, and everyone I have met here has been so friendly,” he said. “This is going to be a super place for people to eat, drink and watch football. Cheers to the Sin Bin!”

Champion football freestyler Roman Brezovsky entertained guests with stunts inside and outside the pub during the launch event. They were also treated to a selection of light bites from the new menu, and enjoyed its extensive range of beers, from well-known favourites to regional craft brews, including the site’s exclusive Sin Bin Dockside Lager.

The project was led by Ed Cornwell, Shepherd Neame’s Head of Hotel Operations and Retail Innovation. He said: “We believe the Sin Bin will be popular with fans of football, rugby, boxing, motor racing, and more – if it’s sport, we’ll be showing it!

“We have a great programme of DJs and live music lined up, and there will also be Sunday night quizzes, bottomless brunches on Saturdays and exciting food and drink offers.”

The new team is led by General Manager Rachel Webb, with Head Chef Dan Archer and Deputy Manager Sophie Myers.