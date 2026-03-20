Chef Gets Behind Charity Restaurant Campaign

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The Felix Project is launching its annual restaurant campaign and this year celebrity chef Bettina Campolucci- Bordi is joining the call asking for London restaurants to sign up.

Restaurants Feed London is the food redistribution charity’s annual campaign that asks restaurants across the capital to take part and raise money by adding an optional £1 donation to their diner’s bill.

Bettina has been supporting The Felix Project for a number of years and says:

“I have visited a Felix depot and seen first-hand the quality and quantity of food being rescued and sent to organisations helping to those experiencing food insecurity. I also love to eat out and am fortunate that I can. So, if in doing so, and then crucially adding that small amount, can then help people who are struggling then it’s a win win. That is why I would encourage as many restaurants as possible to sign up and will be speaking to chefs I know all about it.”

The campaign is open for registration now. It then kicks off on World Hunger Day on 28th May and runs for 9 weeks over the summer. Signing up is free and easy! With electronic till systems, participating restaurants add a £1 donation button for Felix, and at the end of July, they will collect the funds and make their donation.

In 2025, 67 restaurants took part including Gymkhana, Kitty Fisher’s, Spring and all five London Local & Wild sites. The campaign raised enough to provide 189,000 meals, but this year wants to do even more.

Emma Burns, Senior Corporate Partnership Manager at The Felix Project adds:

“We know so many people are experiencing financial hardship. Our research found in London, 4 in 10 working families have struggled to buy enough food for their children in the last year and almost 1 in 3 have had to access a food support service, such as a food bank, to help them put food on the table. The Felix Project is doing all it can to help but we need more funds and so we hope this year Restaurants Feed London will be bigger and better.”

The money raised will help the charity rescue high quality surplus food, that would otherwise have gone to waste, and distribute it to around 1,200 community organisations, such as food banks, homeless shelters and primary schools across the capital.

Local & Wild by The Gladwins have already signed up for this year’s campaign, Richard Gladwin Managing Director said:

“Our partnership with The Felix Project through Restaurants Feed London reflects what we believe in as a group. Reducing food waste has long been part of how we operate, and we’re committed to continuing that work across all our restaurants. It’s not just about what happens in our kitchens, but about supporting and educating our staff, guests and community around food waste and food hunger. By working together and constantly looking for better solutions, we can play our part in creating lasting change.”