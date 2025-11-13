Sherborne Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £200,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Mermaid on Bristol Road in Sherborne, reopened on Wednesday 12th November following a phenomenal, combined investment of £200,000 from experienced licensee, Jaime Howell, her partner Ashley and Admiral Taverns.

Thanks to the investment, The Mermaid has undergone a full refurbishment to enhance and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub, whilst retaining its original character and traditional features such as the large open fireplace.

Passionate licensees, Jaime and Ashley, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Mermaid having not only grown up in the local area, but also having spent the last 18 months at the helm of the pub. During their time as licensees, they have worked tirelessly to create a vibrant social hub where everyone – including four legged friends – feel welcome.

To celebrate the reopening, The Mermaid will host an evening of live music on Saturday 15th November at 9pm, with a special performance from Riff Raff lined up, for customers to enjoy.

Jaime Howell, Licensee at The Mermaid, commented:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment and it’s been a joy seeing our vision for The Mermaid come to life. Welcoming the community back yesterday was wonderful and I’m delighted that they’re as pleased with the results of this investment as we are.

We have absolutely loved every minute of our time at The Mermaid so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers, team and of course Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support over the past 18 months. We look forward to everything the future holds for us at this fantastic community pub!”

As part of their commitment to bringing people together, Jaime and Ashley will continue to host a busy schedule of regular entertainment. In addition, the licensees have previously worked very closely with youth charity, The Rendezvous and hope to continue supporting them with an array of fundraising events.

Phil Warne, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“Jaime and Ashley have brought real passion and dedication to The Mermaid since taking over and have built a strong, community-focused pub that local residents love and I’m confident it will remain a popular favourite thanks to their ongoing efforts and this recent refurbishment.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Jaime, Ashley, and the whole team at The Mermaid the very best for the future.”