UK Drinks Industry Unites in Call on Chancellor Not to Raise Excise Duty

With two weeks to go until the Autumn Budget, and on the day of a collective meeting with the Exchequer Secretary, the seven trade bodies representing drinks producers across the UK have today released a joint statement urging the Chancellor to support the sector and not raise duty.

The trade bodies are:

• British Beer and Pub Association

• National Association of Cider Makers

• Scotch Whisky Association

• Society of Independent Brewers and Associates

• UK Spirits Alliance

• WineGB

• Wine and Spirits Trade Association

The full statement said:

“Brewers, distillers, vintners, and cider makers are all facing significant challenges – investment is stalled and more jobs are being lost every day. This includes the hospitality sector, in which our industries play a vital role. Across the UK’s pubs, bars, restaurants, visitor experiences and retailers, costs have risen at a time when households are feeling the pinch. With one voice we want to be clear, as we were with the Exchequer Secretary today – now is not the time to raise excise duty.

“By making the positive, growth driven choice to not increase duties, the Chancellor can show she understands the pressures our industries face. More than that, she can give our sector the confidence to invest, to create jobs, and to return to growth.

“Our members are committed to working with government to generate the revenues necessary to support vital public services. More investment, more jobs and more sales will do this, not more taxation.

“We hope the Chancellor will back our sector, and in doing so boost the economy.”