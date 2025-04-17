How The ‘Taste Of Wiltshire’ Was Inspired By Iconic Pub Now Being Saved By Its Community

Share Post Share Email

Wiltshire’s famous “Taste of Wiltshire” was inspired by one of the county’s best-loved pubs which is now being saved from closure and will be run by the community.

The ingredients for condiments specialist Tracklements’ British Beer Mustard were decided by the company’s owner, the late William Tullberg, and his son Guy at The Ivy in Heddington where they loved to go for a pint after work.

The Grade II-listed thatched-roofed pub dating back to the 17th Century was put up for sale in May 2024 and closed three months later but the good news is that the community is so determined to save and reopen it they’ve set up a Community Benefit Society called The Friends of The Ivy which is now raising money – including a forthcoming share issue – to buy the landmark pub from the brewery, renovate it and transform it into a community hub.

The Grade II-listed pub is registered as an Asset of Community Value with plans for it to be a pub, café, shop and community hub, and is now headed up by managing director Guy who has fully backed the plans to save The Ivy which means so much to him.

The Friends have a share scheme just about ready to go where people can invest a minimum of £100 or a maximum of £20,000 in the pub but they need to strike a deal first with Wadworth’s over the sale and negotiations remain ongoing.

The pub needs major renovation work including fully rewiring, replumbing and significant work on the drains and damp-proofing along with major improvements to the kitchen and toilets. It will mean a considerable investment over £225,000 once the pub is bought.

Friends of The Ivy chair Dr Paul Moyle-Harris said:

“The pub has so much history, not least its wonderful links with Tracklements. Thousands of American soldiers were based in this area in the run-up to D-Day in the spring of 1944 and their legendary commander, General George Patton, is reputed to have enjoyed pints in The Ivy.

“We’re a very committed community group poised and ready for action to not only save The Ivy but to turn it into something very special. Going back in time, it had a phenomenal reputation throughout Wiltshire, so much so that people travelled from Salisbury and Bath and diners had to book a month in advance for Sunday lunch.”

“We are here to reinstate that reputation and restore The Ivy as a destination pub for people from across Wiltshire and further afield. It’s set in brilliant countryside – an Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty – surrounded by walks and cycle rides. It’s the perfect place for the quintessential English pub.

“Once places like this have gone they’re gone forever so The Ivy must be saved.”