Skinner’s Brewery Entering Administration

Share Tweet Share Email

Skinner’s Brewery has confirmed it will be going into administration next week after suffering from funding problems.

The move came after the independent brewery, well-known for beers such as Betty Stogs, Porthleven and Lushington’s said it is “temporarily closed” on both Facebook and Google, and the gates to the taphouse were padlocked with no staff in sight.

Sharing an official statement on the brewery’s Facebook page, owner Steve Skinner announced that the firm has appointed official administrators. He added that whilst he is sad to make this announcement, he reassured customers that the Old Ale House, which is also owned by the brewery, will remain open at all times. Mr Skinner also thanked the community and their stockists for their support over the years.

Like many companies, Skinner’s has been struggling with rising costs and losing out on business during the pandemic. In 2021, it ran a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds, raising £80,000 in three days.

The firm has been operating for more than two decades, having been established in 1997, and it’s hoped a buyer will be found.

It will officially enter administration from Today (October 3), with Bishop Fleming as the firm appointed official administrators.