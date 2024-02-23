South Lodge Hotel And Masterchef The Professionals Winner Tom Hamblet Join Sussex Six Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

South Lodge, part of Exclusive Collection, has officially joined the Sussex Six Campaign, pledging to increase local produce on its menus across all three restaurants. Sussex Six is a campaign to increase local produce on the menus and shelves of hospitality and retail businesses in Sussex.

It is organised by Natural Partnerships CIC with support from Horsham District Council and the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. By joining the campaign, South Lodge has pledged to increase the already extensive Sussex and seasonal ingredients and local produce used to create the menus of their three restaurants, Botanica, Camellia and The Pass.

After signing the pledge, Dan Wait (General Manager of South Lodge) said: “Sussex Six represents everything that we believe in at the South Lodge, and we are delighted to take on the challenge of bringing even more local produce into our restaurants.”

The 3 AA Rosette-awarded Camellia restaurant is usually led by the talented head chef Josh Mann. He and his experienced brigade of chefs take pride in delivering a seasonal menu inspired by the produce picked daily from the hotel’s walled garden and the finest local Sussex ingredients. This year, MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 Winner Tom Hamblet is currently taking residency as Head Chef of Camellia restaurant. From the 3rd of January – 31st of March 2024, showcasing his signature dishes inspired by his time on the show with Sussex diners.

As for Botanica, Head Chef Jonathan Spiers draws on the South Downs as a larder for fresh and seasonal ingredients for a dairy free, sustainable, and health-focused Mediterranean experience.

Lastly, The Pass holds one Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes under the direction of Head Chef Ben Wilkinson and his partner Monika Zurawska who leads the front of house team.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have South Lodge on board,” said Hilary Knight, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC. “Since the Sussex Six Campaign was launched five months ago, over 50 shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes have now pledged to add at least six more local, Sussex food and drink products to their shelves and menus, and we urge people to support them.”