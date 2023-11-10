Stellar Lineup of Industry-Leading Speakers Added to Free From Food 2023 Agenda

Share Tweet Share Email

Free From Food 2023, the highly anticipated event focusing on the ever-evolving landscape of ‘free from’ products, is set to return to the RAI Amsterdam from 21 – 22 November 2023. As the excitement builds, the event organisers have announced new additions to the Conference Program, enriching the event with diverse perspectives and insights.

This year, the program features three dedicated theatres – Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant-Based, and Supplier & Insights – each offering a dynamic array of informative sessions spread across the two-day event.

Amongst the notable speakers set to grace the Free From Retail Theatre stage is Julianne Ponan, founder and CEO of allergen-free brand Creative Nature. Drawing from her own personal experiences and challenges from living with allergies, Ponan will lead two enlightening sessions during the event. The first session, ‘The trends of the free-from industry and how to increase customer loyalty’, will explore the evolving landscape in the ‘free from’ category, offering valuable insights on maintaining strong customer relationships.

In her second session, ‘The issues of ‘May Contain’ in the Free From sections! May Contain may as well say May contain Glass’, attendees in the Supplier & Insights Theatre will be educated on the critical concerns surrounding ‘May Contain’ labels, delving into the imperative need for heightened awareness and stringent regulations in this area.

In the Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre, Professor Atze Jan van der Groot from the Wageningen University & Research, will take centre stage to deliver an insightful session on ‘How to make the best meat analogues?’ This session promises to unveil cutting-edge methods in crafting meat analogues, revealing the underlying strategies aimed at emulating the intricate fibrous structure of meat. He will advocate for the exploration of alternative ingredients beyond the conventional realms of soy, pea, or wheat, emphasising the significance of ingredient diversity in shaping the future of meat analogues.

Furthermore, Winfried Muehling, Marketing and Communications Director of Pro Carton, will spearhead an insightful session in the Free From Retail Theatre on ‘Cartonboard – leading the road to circularity’, delving into the pivotal discussions surrounding the ongoing Plastic Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR). This session will underscore the critical role of sustainable packaging solutions in realising the ambitious objectives outlined in the EU Green Deal.

As well as an educational Conference Program set to leave visitors feeling inspired, The Free From Food 2023 Exhibitor List continues to grow.

Bijenbaas will be advocating for sustainable beekeeping practices while empowering beekeepers in Ukraine, particularly women, through knowledge transfer, equipment support, and organic certification. Vamvalis Foods joins the lineup, boasting over 40 years of expertise in processing and packaging nuts, fruits, and seeds, alongside their well-received nut bar production.

Additionally, Belgian company KPNI Foodie / TR-EAT will present its diverse offerings, including gluten-free, dairy-free, meat-free, sugar-free, soy-free, palm oil-free, vegan, and low-carb & keto range products. With a focus on prebiotic fibres from tubers and seeds, the company’s products aim to promote holistic health and well-being, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Ronald Holman, Event Director of Free From Food 2023, said: “With an unparalleled lineup of speakers and sessions, Free From Food 2023 presents significant prospects for industry professionals and thought leaders, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering innovation within the ‘free from’ sphere. We eagerly await the opportunity to host both exhibitors and visitors at our industry-leading event this November at the RAI Amsterdam.”

Free From Food 2023 returns to the RAI Amsterdam from 21-22 November 2023. For more information and to register to attend, visit: https://amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com/visiting/