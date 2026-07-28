Stonegate Raises £115,000 for CALM in Biggest-Ever Fundraising Day

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Stonegate Group has celebrated its biggest ever one-day charity fundraising total after raising an incredible £115,000 for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) at its annual Supplier Conference.

Held at The Grove in Hertfordshire, the event brought together hundreds of Stonegate’s supplier partners from across the hospitality industry and beyond for a day of collaboration, networking and fundraising, all in support of CALM, Stonegate’s charity partner.

Coming just weeks after Stonegate celebrated raising £250,000 for CALM, the £115,000 raised at the Supplier Conference demonstrates the incredible momentum behind the partnership.

Every day in the UK, 18 people lose their lives to suicide, highlighting the vital role charities such as CALM play in providing life-saving support to those who need it most. Just £12.20 can help CALM answer a potentially life-saving call to CALM’s helpline, meaning the £115,000 raised could fund over 9,400 potentially calls.

The conference saw Stonegate share updates on business performance, celebrate achievements across the business and recognise outstanding supplier partnerships before attendees came together for an afternoon and evening of fundraising.

Guests took part in activities including golf, axe throwing, archery and laser clay pigeon shooting, alongside a raffle and silent auction, before rounding off the day with a BBQ and evening entertainment. Suppliers from across the business attended, representing sectors including drinks, food, gaming, legal services, technology and professional services, demonstrating the breadth of partnerships that help support Stonegate’s 4,500-plus pubs, bars and venues across the UK.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said: “Days like this remind you what our industry is all about. We work with some fantastic partners, and when everyone comes together behind a great cause, amazing things happen.

“To raise £115,000 in a single day is something we’re hugely proud of. Thank you to everyone who donated, bid in the auction, got stuck into the activities and helped make this our biggest fundraising day ever.”

Simon Gunning, CEO at CALM, said: “We are blown away by the incredible support from Stonegate Group and their suppliers. To raise £115,000 in a single day is an extraordinary achievement that will make a tangible, life-saving difference to people across the UK. We are immensely grateful to David and the entire Stonegate community for standing alongside us – it’s genuinely life-saving.”