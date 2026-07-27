Greene King’s Annual Charity Event Raises an Estimated £350,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

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Greene King brought together more than 140 supplier partners from across the hospitality industry at its fifth annual Macmillan Charity Day and Gala dinner, raising an estimated £350,000 for its long-term charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Held at Celtic Manor Resort earlier this month, the event was Greene King’s biggest Charity Day and Gala Dinner to date and brings the total raised through the annual event to around £1.2million since its launch in 2022.

The event was supported by 15 headline and associate sponsors from across Greene King’s key supplier partners spanning drink, food, HR, logistics, marketing, property, and IT. Their contribution demonstrates the strength of support for Macmillan across the hospitality sector and its commitment to helping people living with cancer.

Guests took part in a range of activities throughout the day, including golf and a cooking master class hosted by award-winning chef, Sally Abé. A new addition for this year was an inaugural Padel Tournament, held at Cardiff City House of Sport, which was a sell-out event. The day culminated in the highly anticipated Gala Dinner, where guests from across the industry gathered for a night of fine dining, entertainment, and fundraising.

TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith hosted the Gala Dinner, with Britain’s Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon, headlining the evening’s entertainment. The evening also heard a heartfelt speech from Simon, a Macmillan service user from Lancashire, whose honesty and openness about his own cancer journey and the support Macmillan provided to him and his family earned him a standing ovation from the guests.

Greene King CEO, Nick Mackenzie, said: “Seeing our industry come together once again in support of Macmillan has been truly inspiring. The story we heard on the night was a powerful reminder of the difference Macmillan makes to people and families facing cancer, providing vital support at some of the most challenging times in their lives.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors and guests for their generosity, which has helped raise an estimated £350,000 this year. This takes the total raised through our gala events to around £1.2 million since 2022, and this support will help Macmillan to continue its important work and reach even more people affected by cancer.”

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “This year’s Charity Day and Gala Dinner was another important reminder that this partnership is about so much more than fundraising. It is about the people who give their time, energy and generosity, and the teams who come together to help ensure nobody faces cancer alone at what may be the hardest time of their lives.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Greene King, their suppliers and all those who supported this year’s event. The generosity shown will help Macmillan continue to provide vital care, information and support for people living with cancer across the UK, whoever and wherever they are.”

Greene King has been a partner of Macmillan Cancer Support since 2012 and has raised over £27 million for the charity to date, with team members across its pubs, breweries and offices hosting fundraising events and taking on challenges to raise money. The company remains committed to supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, raising funds and awareness for those living with cancer.