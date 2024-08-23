Story Cellar Appoints Robert Homer As A New Head Chef

Story Cellar, two Michelin star Chef Tom Sellers’ second London restaurant, has announced the appointment of new Head Chef Robert Homer. With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Robert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Covent Garden’s Story Cellar, having worked in the industry for over 20 years.

Robert is excited to lead the kitchen with his experience working across a range of restaurants in the capital. He is passionate about the counter dining focus at Story Cellar, where he can interact with guests, guide them through the menu, and take in their reactions first hand. With a proven track record of delivering beautifully executed dishes and previous experience working for Sellers at Dovetale, Robert is well-equipped to lead the team at Story Cellar.

On his appointment Robert says:

“I am excited for the new venture at Story Cellar. It’s quite different to Dovetale as the kitchen is much smaller and the menu much more concise. I’m looking forward to working with a strong and inspiring team in the heart of London and just cooking good, honest, tasty food. ”

In February 2023 Robert began working with Tom Sellers when he joined Dovetale, Sellers’ produce-led a la carte restaurant serving reimagined European classics. He worked closely with Sellers to adopt his cooking style and mastering his dishes before moving on to Story Cellar.