Surrey Operator Takes On Second Pub

Ollie Bailey, licensee of The Running Mare in Cobham, has taken on The Seven Stars in Ripley, a Star Pubs & Bars lease. The pub is Ollie’s first leased pub and site with Star Pubs & Bars.

Together with Star Pubs & Bars, Ollie is undertaking a joint £265,000 refurbishment of The Seven Stars which starts on 23rd October. It will reopen at the end of November as a dog and family friendly traditional local, a hub of the community with a reputation for great food. 10 new jobs are being created on the back of the investment.

Ollie says: “The Seven Stars was tired and old looking but the bones of it are good. It is a decent size and similar layout to The Running Mare with a great outdoor garden. I wouldn’t have been interested however if Star wasn’t investing as it needs this cash injection to enable it to reach its potential.

“In spite of the economic climate we’re lucky as The Running Mare and Seven Stars are both are located in an affluent area. 10-15 years ago people would come out to drink, now it’s important to offer food to entice people out.

“I am optimistic about the future. If you have a good head and know what you’re doing there are opportunities like The Seven Stars to be had.”

The refurbishment will retain the traditional look and feel of The Seven Stars while giving it a fresher, lighter ambience and an improved layout.

Richard Foster, Business development manager at Star Pubs & Bars says: “The investment will broaden the appeal of The Seven Stars and is timely given the new housing being built nearby in the next couple of years.

“We’re delighted that Ollie is taking on the lease of The Seven Stars. The food and reputation for great hospitality at The Running Mare have won it a number of Surrey based awards.”