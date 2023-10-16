BBPA Annual Dinner 2023 Raises £20,000

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) and members of the pub sector held its Annual Dinner & Fundraiser at The Albert Hall in Manchester.

Over £20,000 was raised for both Pub is The Hub and Only a Pavement Away at the event which saw members of the trade take part in a fundraising raffle and auction.

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden said:

“We would like to thank BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin and chairman Kevin Georgel for their ongoing support of Pub is The Hub’s work, including this great fundraiser. And thanks to all the members of the industry that supported us and Only a Pavement Away on the night.”

He added: “These funds will help us support many more pubs and publicans in providing vital local services and activities such as village stores, allotments and community cafes, which can also offer safe spaces to help tackle the major societal issue of loneliness.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“We’re very proud to have raised so much money for two amazing causes last night, thanks to the generosity of our membership.”

This is the first year that Pub is The Hub has been one of the partnering organisations supported at the annual fundraising event.

Prizes for the excellent auction and raffle, which were hosted by TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith, were kindly donated by Chapel Down, Greene King, Carlsberg, Diageo, Molson Coors, Lucky Saint, Heineken UK, Asahi, Robinsons, Sky Business and Joseph Holt.

The essential role pubs have in supporting people in their local communities was highlighted in a new report by Localis, called ‘Inn-valuable’ which was supported by the BBPA. The report authors make the case for those for £4m to support Pub is The Hub to help 1,000 pubs to diversify at a cost of £4,000 per pub.