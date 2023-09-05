Take A Look Inside New Melton Mowbray Pub Following £240,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Generous Briton on King Street, Melton Mowbray, has reopened following a major investment of £240,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look and feel with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. With a complete interior redecoration, the pub features a brand-new bar as well as new flooring and furniture throughout. Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped with new lighting and seating for year-round enjoyment.

For the opening weekend, the pub celebrated with live music and karaoke, as well as a pork pie and prosecco reception.

Operators of the Generous Briton, Jane and Beth, said:

“Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

Jane and Beth’s first aim is to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at The Generous Briton. To raise the funds, they will be collaborating with the Joe Humphries Memorial Trust, which will hold community training sessions at the pub once the defibrillator is installed.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at The Generous Briton looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our Operators, Jane and Beth, every success for the future in making The Generous Briton a fantastic hub of the community”.

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. Proper Pubs recently installed its 104th defibrillator across its estate through fundraising with the help of its locals