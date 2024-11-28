Takeaways Back In Growth As Restaurants’ At-Home Orders Rise Again In October

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s restaurant groups have extended a long run of inflation-beating growth in delivery and takeaway sales with a like-for-like increase of 4.8% in October, CGA by NIQ’s Hospitality at Home Tracker shows.

Year-on-year trading has been well above the rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index in every month of 2024 so far, though October’s figure is a slight softening from 6.0% in September. Total delivery and takeaway sales—including from sites opened in the last 12 months—rose by 14.2%.

The latest edition of the Tracker also highlights a modest revival in the value of takeaway and click-and-collect sales, which have been on a downward trend for several years as more consumers opt for delivery to their doors. They rose 1.4% in October—a third consecutive month of like-for-like growth. Nevertheless, deliveries continue to outpace pick-up sales with a 6.5% increase last month.

While at-home revenue growth is partly being driven by increased prices, the Tracker shows an uptick in the volume of orders. Restaurants’ total delivery orders last month were 9.2% higher than in October 2023, while takeaway and click and collect orders climbed 11.8%.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said:

“October’s figures continue a strong 2024 for restaurants’ at-home trading, and momentum for pick-up orders is particularly encouraging. Growth has been running well above the rate of on-site sales throughout the year, which suggests some consumers are seeking to save money by ordering in rather than going out. Their confidence is likely to remain under pressure for some time, and the recent Budget has delivered a major blow to optimism in hospitality—but restaurants will be keeping everything crossed that festive celebrations unlock much-needed extra spending in both channels in the crucial final weeks of the year.”