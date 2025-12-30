TGI Fridays UK Operations Face Fresh Administration Threat

TGI Friday, the American-themed restaurant chain’s British business has lodged a second formal insolvency notice within a fortnight, raising fresh concerns about the brand’s domestic future.

Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group, the entity controlling TGI Fridays’ global brand operations, submitted its second notice of intention to appoint administrators on 19 December, according to company records. This follows an initial filing made just 14 days earlier on 5 December.

The filing, submitted through legal representatives Reed Smith, grants the organisation an additional 10-day window to secure fresh capital or complete a sale of its 49 UK restaurant sites.

The development comes barely two months after parent company Sugarloaf acquired the British operations in October. The purchase saw control transfer from previous owners Calveton UK and Breal Capital to Sugarloaf TGIF Management LLC, with Ray Blanchette at the helm.

However, within weeks of completing the acquisition, Sugarloaf instructed restructuring specialists Interpath to examine strategic options for the UK estate, including a possible disposal.

Speaking earlier this month, TGI Fridays International Franchising president Phil Broad sought to reassure stakeholders that all locations would continue trading throughout the Christmas period. He characterised the December filing as a step toward “securing and strengthening the long-term future” of the brand’s UK presence, emphasising that safeguarding employees and restaurant operations remained the primary focus.

The chain’s recent history has been turbulent. The UK franchise previously entered administration in 2024 under former owner Hostmore, before Breal and Calveton stepped in to rescue the business later that year.

The latest filing extends the protection period during which creditors cannot take enforcement action, giving management breathing space to finalise rescue plans. Industry observers note that back-to-back administration notices within such a compressed timeframe are highly unusual and typically signal significant financial distress.

The outcome will determine the fate of nearly 50 restaurants and the jobs of staff across the UK estate during what is traditionally the hospitality sector’s most crucial trading period.