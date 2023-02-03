The Burnt Chef Project Supports Hospitality Managers with Mental Health Training

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project has announced a joint project with Performance Learning Group to create a new level four apprenticeship in Hospitality and Workplace Mental Health Management.

The apprenticeship, which is aimed at managers and senior leaders within the hospitality sector, has been specifically designed to offer support and guidance when it comes to taking care of the mental health of a team.

Andrea Dodd, managing director of Performance Learning Group, said:

“We have worked closely with Kris and The Burnt Chef Project Team to ensure that we cover all aspects of supporting managers and giving them the knowledge and tools to run an effective business whilst taking care of their staff’s mental health.

“The course has been designed to support a senior role in the workplace and give learners knowledge in understanding mental health, how mental health may affect employees and how managers can support employees.”

Each module is tailored specifically to the needs of those in the hospitality sector and provides access to mentors, who are also experienced in the hospitality industry.

Kris Hall, founder of The Burnt Chef Project, added:

“We’re proud to be working with one of the country’s leading providers of speciality hospitality training. The new level four apprenticeship is designed for managers and senior leaders, giving them the understanding, knowledge and tools required to support the ongoing mental wellbeing of those in their team.

“The 18-24 month course, which can be funded by the Pay Apprenticeship Levy, focuses on creating strong leaders who can effectively manage mental health in the workplace.”