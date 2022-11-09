The Greyhound on the Test Announces Guest Chef Series in Aid of The Alex Lewis Trust

Share Tweet Share Email

The Greyhound on the Test, a 16th-century retreat in the Test Valley district of Hampshire, is set to welcome three culinary heavyweights to its kitchen for a series of one-off charitable suppers to raise money for The Alex Lewis Trust.

Kicking off the series, Adam Byatt, chef-owner of one Michelin Star restaurant Trinity in Clapham, will be cooking a special menu on the 22nd November, while Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge will take to the pass on 17th January. The series will finish in February (date to be announced) with ‘chefs chef’, Phil Howard, chef proprietor of Michelin-starred Elystan Street in Chelsea and recently opened Notto Pasta Bar in Piccadilly.

Known for his honest cooking designed to showcase the very best local produce, Adam’s set menu will begin with Fisherman’s Canapés (cheese and onion vol-au-vent, potted partridge on toast, and Parmesan sable), followed by warm semi-smoked salmon, beurre blanc, capers and dill. Main course will come in the form of venison cooked on the saddle, truffled celeriac, lingonberries and boulangere potatoes for the table to share, and a dessert of milk and honey will complete the menu.

Tom Kerridge – owner of The Hand & Flowers, the only 2 Michelin Star pub in the UK – will serve a creative menu which is seasonal, flavour driven and ingredient-led. Booking details will be announced in the weeks to come.

Phil Howard – owner of Michelin-starred Elystan Street in Chelsea and newly launched Notto Pasta Bar in Piccadilly will create an offering of delicious, authentic fresh pasta dishes including highlights such as Gnocchetti with smashed sausage, white wine, fennel and chilli and Squid ink spaghetti with a sauce of sardines, garlic, sweet peppers, and tomato. Booking details will be announced in the weeks to come.

The dinners are in aid of The Alex Lewis Trust, a foundation set up by owner Lucy Townsend’s partner, Alex Lewis. In 2013, Alex collapsed and was rushed to Winchester ICU hospital – his only symptom being a common cold. He had contracted Strep A which led to Septicaemia, Toxic shock syndrome and necrotising fasciitis. Alex underwent life-saving surgery resulting in his left arm being amputated above the elbow, and both his legs being amputated above the knee. Six months later he lost his right arm below his elbow.

Funds raised will go towards the amazing projects The Alex Lewis Trust runs, including Project Limitless; providing soft shell prosthetic arms for UK children and The Wild Wheelchairs Project; funded engineering Masters students designing and building handcycles.