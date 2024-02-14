The Longest Champagne Bar in the Lakes to Open in Bowness this March

Share Tweet Share Email

The longest Champagne bar in the Lake District, Errol’s of Bowness will open in March. The site, which sits below luxury aparthotel, The Rockefeller, has been transformed with a six-figure investment into an elegant cocktail bar complete with velvet booths, a marble bar top, bistro windows and a champagne vending machine – the only one of its kind in the Lake District.

Due to open mid-March 2024, the venture is the latest development from the Lakes Luxury Club, a portfolio of premium apartments across the Lake District as holiday lets. This venture into hospitality demonstrates a positive outlook for Bowness’s development from the successful Manchester-based property company. The bar joins a growing cohort of hospitality businesses offering a more premium product and service.

To facilitate a successful launch, the Lakes Luxury Club have made two prominent hires bringing hospitality, operations and marketing expertise to the opening team.

Eduard Vasille joins the team as General Manager, overseeing the bar’s menus, operations and team development. With a wealth of experience from national operators like D&D and Soho House, his menus will showcase the art of a great cocktail, using a curated spirits selection and world-class technique. Other experience includes working within local establishments, demonstrating an astute understanding of the local market and what it takes to impress the discerning locals and visitors.

Nettle Hospitality have joined as the marketing and PR partner, bringing experience from brands in London and Manchester. Having worked with bars on the UK Top 50 Cocktail Bars list, and a variety of independent operators, their strategic approach and industry experience has been brought on board to support the launch.

Fiona King, spokesperson for the Lakes Luxury Club says, “Bowness is a hive of activity throughout the year now, not jus tin high season. This is presenting opportunities to give locals and visitors something unique that you might usually find in London or Manchester in a relaxed Lake District atmosphere.”

“There’s a fantastic offering of pubs, cafés and afternoon teas within the local area, but we wanted to bring something new. We’ve steered clear of themes that have been executed well by other businesses – literary references, nature, boating – and leaned into the architectural heritage of our building which used to be a bank.”

“This renovation demonstrates our investment into the area, in which we’ve seen exponential growth within our sector: luxury tourism. We are extremely excited to showcase a little luxury, bringing excellent cocktails and service to both residents and tourists.”