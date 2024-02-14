Team GB Secures Five Gold Medals At Culinary Olympics

Share Tweet Share Email

The Team GB Craft Guild of Chefs Culinary Team has won an impressive haul of medals at this year’s Culinary Olympics, including five gold, one silver, one bronze and two diplomas of honours.

The ten competing Team GB members were managed by Peter Joyner and included chef captain Terry O’Riordan, and team chefs Wayne Corbett, Simon Webb, Nicola Harper, Yoana Marinova, Grahame Wickham, Rick Owens, Andy Saupe, Indika Jayasena and Rod Naylor.

Joyner, who shared his diary with the Craft Guild of Chefs, said:

“I couldn’t have been prouder of the team this year. Their hard work, dedication and talent shone through and we’re delighted to come home with a tranche of medals and achievement’s. It’s all about creating incredible culinary art with precision and perfection and increasingly important sustainability.

“I would urge all chefs to consider entering, it’s an incredible opportunity to showcase and develop skills on a world stage. I would also like to thank all the sponsors who supported us, we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Held in February in Stuttgart, the Culinary Olympics is the pinnacle of global chef competitions, elevating winners to the international stage. It is the oldest, largest, and most diverse cooking competition in the world, and it has taken place every four years since 1900. An incredible 2,000 chefs compete over five days.

Full list of awards: