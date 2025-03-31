The New Albion is Back with a Bang!

Share Post Share Email

The New Albion pub in Widnes has reopened following a £230k investment from pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

The Cookhouse pub, which closed in mid-February, made a grand return on Monday, March 24th, unveiling a fresh new look, exciting features, and an updated menu. The community, eagerly following daily updates and progress photos, welcomed the transformation with enthusiasm.

Aiming to become the heart of the community, the pub engaged locals in its reopening through an online competition to name the New Albion’s outdoor bar. The contest quickly gained traction, going viral with over 400 comments within 24 hours. MPs Stephen and Jake were astounded by the overwhelming support.

Stephen said: “The past few days have been a whirlwind, but so much fun, as we begin to meet our locals and the wider community. Jake and I are both so grateful to everyone who has supported our venture, came to our family and friends party, and visited the pub on our opening day.

“We’ve had great feedback so far and it’s a privilege to be behind a pub that has the community at the heart. The pub also looks fantastic, and better than we ever imagined. A huge thank you to all the helpers, our Operations Manager, Tina and the Punch team who enabled this to happen.”

The pub has been beautifully transformed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Fresh fixtures, fittings, carpets, and decorative touches enhance the tranquil ambiance of the New Albion’s restaurant and lounge area. The decor combines cool tones and dark fabrics, complemented by bright pendant lighting, making it a cozy and welcoming space for all guests.

Beyond the dining area, and in line with its community-focused spirit, the pub also offers a game room where visitors can unleash their competitive side. Featuring state-of-the-art dartboards and a pool table, the space blends modern design with a friendly, relaxed vibe.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Tina Igo shared her excitement about the pub’s reopening. She said: “This has been an ambitious project, with hundreds of hours of hard work going into this investment – but it has been more than worth the wait. Stephen and Jake are fantastic operators, with an incredibly supportive team around them, and I have no doubt that they will have a successful future here in Widnes.

“We haven’t stopped there, there’s still much more to come and the excitement has only just started. Thank you to the community for their support too, we’re proud to deliver a pub that they’re proud of.”