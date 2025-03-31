Scottish Small Brewers Welcome New Pub Tenant Right to a Guest Beer

Share Post Share Email

Changes enacted today mean that around 700 pub tenants will have a new right to stock a guest beer in Scotland, which could expand consumer choice and support local Scottish brewers.

As part of Scotland’s new Pubs Code, which comes into force today, pub tenants can enter into a Guest Beer Agreement. The scheme allows them to stock and sell at least one guest beer at the price they choose and change it as frequently as they wish. This means that they could be free to directly buy a local Scottish beer to serve to their customers.

The new right to a guest beer doesn’t exist in the Pubs Code for England and Wales, meaning that the Scottish scheme is a trailblazer for the UK.

“We often hear from pub goers that they want the chance to enjoy a local beer but pub landlords can’t necessarily provide what their customers want,” said Jamie Delap, SIBA’s Scotland Regional Director.

“Under this Guest Beer Agreement, pub tenants will be permitted to choose at last one guest beer and Scotland’s small breweries stand ready to assist them. This could be great news for beer drinkers, small brewers and pub tenants across Scotland.” Delap added.

The only restriction stated in the Pubs Code is that the chosen guest beer must meet a certain production size and be no more than 5,000 hectolitres – which is around 880,000 pints. This means that many of the larger beer brands made by Global companies won’t comply but most beers from Scotland’s small breweries will.

The new guest beer can also be served in any format including the best-selling keg and cask draught beers or from bottles and cans.

Pub tenants in Scotland interested in the scheme are encouraged to speak to their Pub Company about how to make a request for a guest beer.