The ‘Treasury’s Local’ in Westminster Reopens After Six-Figure Investment

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Renowned Westminster pub the Two Chairmen has reopened following a six-figure investment by pub company and brewer, Greene King.

The Grade-II-listed pub in Dartmouth Street dates back to the 1700s and is believed to be the oldest pub in Westminster.

The pub is famous for the tradition of Chancellors of the Exchequer visiting for a drink after they have delivered a Budget and is often visited by civil servants who work at HM Treasury.

The pub was closed for a few weeks while it underwent its refurbishment but reopened in July under the management of Chloe Dabell, who has taken over the pub after previously running The Pineapple, nearby in Victoria.

Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, and MP for The Gower, Tonia Antoniazzi visited the pub to mark its reopening and to pour a pint of Greene King’s Abbot Ale, recognising the pub’s importance to the wider Westminster community.

There to mark the occasion was Greene King’s Chief Strategy and Experience Officer, Andrew Bush, who said: “The Two Chairmen is an iconic pub at the heart of Westminster and we’re delighted to have invested significantly in its refurbishment.

“For pubs to thrive, create jobs and provide great experiences for our customers, they need regular investment and we are pleased to have been able to undertake this refurbishment to secure the pub’s future for many years to come.

“By introducing a temporary discount on pubs’ business rates earlier this year, HM Treasury clearly signalled its recognition of the unique and valuable role that pubs play at the heart of their communities in every postcode of the UK.

“We look forward to continuing to engage positively with the Treasury team in future and we hope this investment demonstrates at first-hand the positivity that every pub investment can bring.”

Tonia Antoniazzi added: “Pubs are integral to every community and I am delighted to toast the reopening of the Two Chairmen. Pubs bring people together like nowhere else, and the importance of this, and social value they bring, cannot be underestimated.”

The pub’s investment includes a full internal and external redecoration throughout the building, which includes its main bar area on the ground floor as well as a separate upstairs room with its own bar that can also be hired out for functions and events.