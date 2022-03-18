Tilda supports Sheff’s Kitchen at Whirlow Hall Farm

Share Tweet Share Email

Two of Sheffield’s best chefs recently went head-to-head to raise funds to support the work of Whirlow Hall Farm, which plays a vital role in supporting children and young people facing a combination of difficulties. The unique farm provides a safe, nurturing environment that equips them with the tools to learn, grow in confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

Raising a staggering £5,800, chefs Seymour Millington, Head Chef at Levy Restaurants and Jon Mahoney, Executive Chef at the Revere Pub Company created menus to showcase Thai and Korean cuisine, along with the immense variety that Tilda rice can provide whilst celebrating the theme of ‘Spice’.

Murray Chapman, head judge and founder of A Passion to Inspire, said of the event: “We wanted to give all the guests a very special culinary event and knew the two chefs competing had the expertise to showcase ‘Spice’ at the highest level. The evening was sold out before the brief or menu had been revealed, showing just how confident the diners were in Sheff’s Kitchen and the reputation it has built!”

With diners given the opportunity to vote for the winner, Jon Mahoney’s Korean inspired menu, titled ‘Spice Up Your Life’, included Tilda Arborio Arancini, and Tilda Jasmine rice in his Bibimbap main and passionfruit dessert. While Seymour Millington’s ‘Trip to Thailand’ explored Tilda rice in new ways including Tilda Jasmine and Tilda’s Wild Rice. His starter also expertly used Tilda’s Easy Cook Basmati to create rice crackers. With both the guests’ input and that of the judges’, chef Jon Mahoney was crowned winner of the evening.

Gareth Jones, Foodservice Regional Sales, Tilda UK shared: “Supporting local communities and charities is vital for Tilda, it’s a huge part of what we do so it was fantastic to be involved with Sheff’s Kitchen and Whirlow Hall Farm. It was excellent to see Tilda rice being used in such exciting ways, paired with delicious and aromatic flavours. Congratulations to both chefs, and a huge thanks to Murray for such a fantastic evening!”

Sarah Kerrigan, Head of Fundraising and Events, Whirlow Hall Farm Trust has said: “It was a pleasure to work alongside Tilda and A Passion to Inspire, the food on the night was fantastic but the real winner is our charity and the vulnerable young people we work with. Without Tilda and Murray’s passion, events like these couldn’t happen, it truly means the world.”