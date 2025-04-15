Tim Adams, Sales & Marketing Director at Bidfood, takes on The Tour 21 to Combat Blood Cancer

Share Post Share Email

Tim Adams, Sales & Marketing Director at Bidfood, is set to embark on a monumental challenge by participating in The Tour 21 in partnership with Flutter, cycling all 21 stages of the Tour de France route one week ahead of the professional race.

The event aims to raise over £1 million for Cure Leukaemia, funding the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) Network, which facilitates pioneering clinical trials for blood cancer patients across the globe, with someone diagnosed with blood cancer globally every 27 seconds, highlighting the critical need for ongoing research and clinical trials.

Expressing his motivation, Tim stated, “Taking on The Tour 21 has always been a bucket list opportunity for me. I have looked on with admiration over the past few Tours at those that have taken part, and this simply feels like an immense physical and mental challenge that I am incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to take part in.”

Each rider in The Tour 21 commits to raising £30,000. Tim has already surpassed this goal, amassing over £86,000 to date. His fundraising success is bolstered by support from numerous connections across the foodservice industry, with brands such as Wafflemeister, Unilever, Flora, Nestle, Kellanova (Kelloggs) and Kraft Heinz backing his mission.

During stages 16 to 19, Tim will be joined by three riders from his sponsors—Jonathan Tribe (Flora), Tom Franklin (Heinz), and Henry Bowles (Unilever)—who will participate in a four-stage segment as part of their sponsorship, further raising awareness for the cause.

There are limited spaces remaining to join Tim and the Tour 21 team as part of a 4-stage package taking on stages 16-19, including the iconic Mont Ventoux. For more information on the 4-stage package visit www.thetour21.co.uk.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that is going to raise such important funds for this great charity, £1m will be a hell of an achievement and I want to ensure I play my part in getting to this. To think that one day we may be able to prevent blood cancer through the research and trials that are enabled by our fundraising is a truly humbling and motivating thought.”

The Tour 21 team includes former National Chef of The Year, Hayden Groves, serving as a ride captain, underscoring the event’s deep connection with the foodservice industry.

Tim is approaching the £100,000 fundraising milestone and aspires to become The Tour 21’s highest individual fundraiser, aiming to surpass the current record of £120,000, which would fund over two clinical research nurses alone.