Top Chefs Honoured at House of Lords on Election Day

As the country went to the polls on 4th July, 120 of the country’s leading Indian and Asian chefs and restaurateurs were honoured at a special ceremony at the House of Lords.

The prestigious event was hosted by Lord Kamall on behalf of the Asian Catering Federation [ACF] and presented by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

The event awarded winners of the Asian & Oriental Chef Awards, which were determined at a live cook-off competition.

There were also presentations to owners of the new Top 100 Asian restaurants.

“Announcing the Top 100 allows us to recognise more of the better venues in the UK,” explained George Shaw, Director of Communications at the Federation, adding, “Not all restaurant goers want, or can afford to eat in, fine dining establishments, very often – if at all.

“This listing allows customers to also find very good local restaurants.”

The occasion also served as a launch platform for the 8th Asian Restaurant Awards – open to entries from all categories of Asian establishment nationwide, being held in Manchester on 27th August – and the 14th Asian Curry Awards in London on 17th November.

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan urged spice lovers to nominate their favourites saying, “These awards help attract young talent to the sector, motivate owners to achieve ever higher standards and provide a massive boost to business to winners