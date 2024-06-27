UEFA Euro 2024- Hospitality And Retail Spend Set To Reach £386.9 Million

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality and retail sales are predicted to reach £386.9m during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16, kicking off Saturday 29th June, a new report reveals.

The Men’s UEFA Euro 2024 Spending Report by VoucherCodes.co.uk forecasts that 21m supporters around the UK will tune into the first knockout round of the tournament, either from home, at a bar, local pub, restaurant, or by attending a game in Germany.

Of the total viewers,17.2m (82%) are set to watch from the comfort of their own homes, and as a result, retail spend is set to outweigh spending in hospitality venues. Throughout the Round of 16, retailers can expect to see 10m shoppers through their doors and online, generating a predicted £293.5m in sales. Following in the footsteps of the group stage, retail spending on food and drink is set to reach £176.5m, as fans look to stock their fridges ahead of the next stage of the competition.

Despite most fans set to watch from home, the hospitality sector is still set to welcome sales of £93.4m as 9.1m consumers head to their local pub, bar or restaurant. Breaking this down further, UK hospitality venues are expected to make £61.9m from drinks sales and £39.8m from food sales.

Three Lions fans are also set to consume a whopping 7.3m pints for England’s big match on Sunday alone, as over half a million (600k) cheer the team on from a fan zone.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk commented:

“Expectations are high as England make it through to the first knock-out stage of the tournament. As a result, hospitality venues are set to welcome 9.1m people through their doors throughout the eight-game stage.

“There are plenty of ways hospitality venues can take advantage of the first knock-out stage and entice customers to their pubs, bars, and restaurants. Giving customers value for money continues to be important, so offering discounts on food and drink during the matches will allow businesses to capitalise on the excitement of the tournament.”