Craft Beer Brand To Introduce In-Pub Mental Health First Aid Qualification

Photo Courtesy of Punch Pubs & Co

People’s Captain are developing an industry-first Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) qualification specifically for the challenges and needs of publicans and their teams in conjunction with MHFA England.

And as the craft beer brand continues to implement change and make a difference across this space, they have teamed up with their strategic partners Punch Pubs & Co to help devise the in-pub qualification alongside Publicans and Management Partners (MPs) who will be helping to pioneer the programme.

Through the social power of craft beer, award-winning brand People’s Captain has been helping to bring people across towns, cities and rural areas together to talk about the importance of mental health and well-being for numerous years.

Its founder and former rugby union professional, Greg Bateman, is a huge advocate for mental health and well-being, which through his own personal experiences is what led to the creation of the unique craft beer brand with a difference.

As one of Punch’s key strategic partners, People’s Captain perfectly complements the company’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategy (Punch Promise).

Punch is committed to Doing Well, By Doing Good – improving lives and communities with pubs at their heart, and their partnership with People’s Captain does just that; combining the power of great tasting beer and the local pub to bring people together.

Speaking on behalf of their partnership, Greg said:

“Some of our most meaningful conversations happen over a pint, and with Punch’s commitment to ensure pubs remain at the very heart of the community, our joint values perfectly align with the impact that People’s Captain is making.

“More than that, the vision is that the amazing people behind bars around the country can be frontline support for the villages, towns and cities they serve, but we need to give them the skills to look after themselves and their teams in the first instance.

“This has been a project in the making for some-time and it speaks volumes of Punch’s commitment to help us develop this qualification for the industry, by being a pioneer in this space. They are showing their commitment to looking after their people but just as, if not more importantly, current data is showing there’s over a 4x return on investment in health and wellbeing, so they really are Doing Well, By Doing Good.”

The partnership between People’s Captain and Punch has been instrumental in helping to promote the pub company’s physical and mental health initiatives, and huge steps have already been taken to ensure that every Punch employee, Publican, MP and in turn, pub guests will receive innovative training and resources in a safe and inclusive space.

Punch’s Strategic Corporate Affairs & ESG Lead, Jon Dale, said:

“Doing Well, By Doing Good sits at the core of our business ethos, and every day our Publicans, MPs and their teams ‘do good’ in countless ways.

“We’ve been working alongside Greg and his fantastic team at People’s Captain for two years now and piloting the in-pub Mental Health First Aid qualification is a huge step forward. It was fantastic to see Punch employees, Publicans and MPs engage in an incredibly insightful session and we are excited to see this pioneering idea come to life across our fantastic pubs and their communities.”