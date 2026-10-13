UK Bartenders’ Guild Announces the Return of The Great Honkaku Shochu & Awamori Contest for 2027

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The UK Bartenders’ Guild announces the return of The Great Honkaku Shochu and Awamori Contest 2027, once again partnering with the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association for the sixth consecutive year.

The competition invites bartenders to showcase their skills and creativity for the chance to win an educational trip to Japan and ultimately represent the UK at the International Bartenders Association World Cocktail Championship 2027, where contestants are challenged on their style, creativity and precision.

Building on the growing success of previous years, the UK Bartenders’ Guild and Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association will once again come together to champion Japan’s most distinctive spirits. The partnership will give bartenders across the UK the chance to discover the versatility of Honkaku Shochu and Awamori, while experimenting with a category that offers a wealth of creative possibilities for modern cocktail-making.

Now in its sixth year, the competition has already introduced more than 360 bartenders to the category through its educational programme, with over 150 competition entries submitted to date and five previous winners travelling to Japan to deepen their knowledge of Shochu and Awamori.

This year’s competition will begin with three live educational seminars, with two sessions hosted by Samuel Boulton, a certified trainer by the JSS Academy, in Glasgow and Leeds, alongside an online session led by Joshin Atone, a brand strategist and beverage professional specialising in Shochu. The seminars will provide bartenders with insight into the category, its cultural significance and production, ahead of entering the 2027 competition.

Dates and locations

Glasgow: 26th October

Leeds: 30th November

Online: 7th December

“We are incredibly proud of the impact our long-standing partnership with JSS has had in growing awareness and appreciation of these spirits across the UK” says Claudia Carrozzi, President of the UK Bartenders’ Guild. “The enthusiasm, creativity and commitment we’ve seen from the bartending community reflects the success of our shared vision and the incredible potential of these unique products. Building on this momentum, we’ve reimagined the programme to push the boundaries of knowledge and creativity and create even more opportunities for our community to come together. We can’t wait to see the passion and innovation this year’s competitors bring to the stage.”

“The Great Honkaku Shochu & Awamori Contest is pure educational magic, and beyond that, a truly human experience” says Miley Penndragon, previous winner in 2026. “If all you do is enter the competition, you will still learn something about the art of Japanese spirits, but also form connections with incredible people. If you win? The Japan trip covers not only shochu and awamori education, but once-in-a-lifetime, deeply personal, cultural experiences. I’m forever going to be grateful for my time in Kyushu, and will hold with me the bonds I made with the JSS and UKBG forever.”

Entry submissions have officially opened and will remain open until 24th January 2027. From the entries, 20 bartenders will be selected to progress to the final stage in London on 22nd February, with the successful applicants announced on 29th January. For the first time, the competition will span two days, with five finalists advancing to the grand finale, where they will face a new mystery box challenge designed to test their creativity, knowledge and ability to think on their feet.

The winner of The Great Honkaku Shochu & Awamori Contest 2027 will receive an educational trip to Japan hosted by JSS, exploring the history, culture and production of Shochu and Awamori, before going on to represent the UK at the IBA WCC 2027. Taking the next step onto the global stage, they will compete alongside bartenders from 72 countries for the title of World Champion, with further details to be announced.