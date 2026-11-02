Admiral Taverns Appoints Carol Campbell as Managing Director of its Leased and Tenanted Division

Share Post Share Email

Admiral Taverns has announced the appointment of Carol Campbell as Managing Director for its Leased and Tenanted Division. She succeeds Ian Ronayne who, having been with the business for nine years has announced his intention to retire in 2027.

Most recently Carol was Managing Director of Stonegate Group’s managed estate with responsibility for the Group’s Slug & Lettuce, Be At One Cocktail Bars, and Popworld businesses, as well as number of unbranded formats. Carol also brings extensive retail experience from the UK and internationally, including as Retail Director at home improvement retailer Wickes and in a range of senior leadership roles at grocer ALDI.

As Managing Director of Admiral’s Leased and Tenanted division, Carol will be responsible for the Group’s leased and tenanted community pubs across the UK, working closely with Chief Executive, Chris Jowsey and the wider Admiral team.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive Officer of Admiral Taverns, commented: “We are delighted Carol will be joining the Admiral team. Her impressive leadership record speaks for itself, and her skills and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the division of sustainable community pubs. Carol has a strong sense of community purpose and is perfectly placed to lead our team in supporting Admiral’s entrepreneurial licensees as they continue to deliver positive impact in their neighbourhoods, up and down the UK.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Ian for his commitment to the business over the past nine years. His contribution has been invaluable during a period which has seen us significantly strengthen and grow our Leased and Tenanted estate, increase our capex investment programme and continually achieve high ranking and advocacy from our licensees in our journey to become the UK’s leading community pub company. We wish him all the best in his retirement, and he goes with our profound thanks and gratitude.”

Carol Campbell added: “What drew me to Admiral was its clear belief in community pubs and the people who make them work. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join a growing company with such a focus on relationships, backing talented licensees to build successful businesses with their own character and a real connection to their communities. I’m excited to get started and work with the Admiral team to build on the excellent foundations Ian has helped create.”

Ian Ronanye said: “Admiral Taverns is a champion of community pubs, and a real community in itself. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this team through the last nine years as we’ve grown to over 1,300 pubs today and achieve continued industry endorsement for our approach. My sincere thanks must go to all our licensees as well as the Admiral team, who together have made my time with the business so enjoyable, and I wish Carol and Admiral continued success in the coming years.