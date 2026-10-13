Runcorn’s Iconic Halfway House Set for Reopening Following £150,000 Transformation

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The Halfway House on Halton Road in Runcorn is getting ready to unveil its stunning £150,000 makeover.

Managed by mother-and-daughter duo Mandy Schon and Gemma Conway—who have run the local hub for the past 9 years—the pub will officially reopen its doors to the community on Friday, 16th October 2026 at 6PM, complete with live entertainment and a fresh new look.

The extensive refurbishment has breathed new life into both the interior and exterior, transforming the venue into a modern, vibrant social hub for Runcorn residents while creating 8 new jobs for the local area.

Key Highlights of the Transformation:

Eye-Catching Exterior & Kerb Appeal: The pub has been completely repainted, featuring striking custom graffiti art created by talented artist Jano drastically boosting its local street presence.

The pub has been completely repainted, featuring striking custom graffiti art created by talented artist drastically boosting its local street presence. Upgraded Entertainment: Internal walls have been removed to create a more open, welcoming flow. Highlights include two brand-new interactive darts lanes and a second pool table, doubling the venue’s pool capacity.

Internal walls have been removed to create a more open, welcoming flow. Highlights include two brand-new interactive darts lanes and a second pool table, doubling the venue’s pool capacity. Darts enthusiasts might even get the chance to step up to the oche alongside world number 1 darts sensation Luke Littler , who can often be found dropping in to play a casual game with the locals. A mural of the young World Number 1 will also be created in the darts room.

enthusiasts might even get the chance to step up to the oche alongside world number 1 darts sensation , who can often be found dropping in to play a casual game with the locals. A mural of the young World Number 1 will also be created in the darts room. Modern Glow-Up: Guests will enjoy brand-new furniture, updated drinks offers and fully revamped, modern toilets.

Guests will enjoy brand-new furniture, updated drinks offers and fully revamped, modern toilets. Beer Garden Expansion: The outdoor decking area has been enhanced with increased seating and new covered areas, perfect for all-weather socialising.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to the Halfway House,” said Mandy Schon. “We’ve been part of this community for nine years, and this investment lets us update the pub while keeping its friendly, welcoming atmosphere. We can’t wait for everyone to see the changes on Friday.”

The Halfway House Pub is one of 23 pubs and bars owned by Chorley based independent Blind Tiger Inns.

Highlighting the proactive vision behind the project, Founder and Managing Director of Blind Tiger Inns, Chris Tulloch added: “This investment supports hospitality in Runcorn and creates new local jobs. We’ve updated the pub inside and out and added new entertainment, giving people more ways to meet and spend quality time together.”