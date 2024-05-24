Ultimate Brunch Goals with The Burnt Chef Project’s New Networking Collective

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project has announced a new collaborative initiative – The Burnt Brunch – aimed at pioneers, thought leaders and disruptors actively looking to change the menu and put wellbeing at the top of the bill in hospitality.

Designed to address the challenges hospitality teams face and bring new ideas to the table, The Burnt Brunches are a series of six networking lunches taking place at some of the UK’s most desirable restaurants throughout 2024. Complete with a panel-style discussion, insightful Q&A debate and conversations around positive leadership, the events are a place for industry experts and business leaders to come together to learn, network and engage with others.

Each event will focus on a key and relevant wellbeing topic including, resilience, nurturing the next generation, success, imposter syndrome, recruitment and retention and work-life balance and will feature guests including leading chefs and influential personalities from the region. The first event takes place on Tuesday 25th June at The Pem in London, hosted by The Burnt Chef Project in conjunction with Sally Abe and Romy Gill. Both inspirational chefs in their own right, Sally and Romy will discuss their career journeys and how they navigated changes of direction, ultimately leading to a conversation around resilience in difficult situations.

The second event, taking place on Monday 22nd July at Simpsons Restaurant in Birmingham will see Luke Tipping and Louisa Ellis in conversation with The Burnt Chef Project. Discussing how gen Z approaches the industry, the event will highlight mentoring and the accessibility of the industry for young people. Taking place on Tuesday 06th August at The Hovels in Leeds, the third event in the series will see Eddy Lascelles and ex-footballer Eddie Grey touch on how pivot and change led to success at the renowned Harewood House and whether failure can be as important as success. The fourth event takes place on Tuesday 17th th September at Smoke, Hampton Manor in Birmingham with a guest appearance from Stuart Deeley. Opening up about Imposter Syndrome, Stuart will talk through his experience of reaching a peak of his career, winning BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2019 and how to embrace praise, accolades and popularity. Two further events will be announced in due course.

On the launch of The Burnt Brunch series, Kris Hall, Founder and CEO of The Burnt Chef Project comments: “We’re delighted to launch a series of collaborative networking events across the UK throughout 2024. Combining standout restaurants, incredible chefs, inspirational guests and the opportunity to discuss some of the most pressing wellbeing topics currently impacting the industry, The Burnt Brunches will be a hub of idea generation and learning for those attending. Each event has a capacity of 40, meaning almost 250 of the industry’s biggest decision-makers, thought leaders and pioneers will come together over the course of the next six months, sharing insight, opening conversation, making new connections and discussing expertise for the good of the sector – while enjoying a delicious brunch of course!”